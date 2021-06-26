Ahead of heatwave, OHA suspends capacity limits at pools, movie theaters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In response to forecasts of dangerous historic temperatures, the Oregon Health Authority has suspended COVID-19 related capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls effective immediately, to help Oregonians stay cool this weekend.

The additional venues come after capacity limits were suspended earlier today at cooling centers and on public transit.

Much of Oregon anticipates record-breaking heat over the next few days.

For tips on how to beat the heat and avoid heat-related illness, visit OHA’s Heat-Illness Prevention webpage.