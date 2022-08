by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Aha! Airlines has announced they have filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

The company has also stopped all flight operations.

The airline is citing “a combination of market and economic conditions” as reasons for filing for bankruptcy and canceling flights.

According to the Aha! Airlines website, customers should contact their credit card company for a refund on tickets purchased for travel after August 23, 2022.