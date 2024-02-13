Oregon AG asks court to allow Measure 114 to take effect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum is asking the Oregon Court of Appeals to allow Measure 114 to finally take effect.

The measure was passed by voters in November 2022.

It would require Oregonians to complete safety training and a background check before purchasing a gun.

It also bans the sale of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

In November, a Harney County judge ruled the measure unconstitutional, the state is appealing that ruling.

Attorney General Rosenblum is asking while this appeal process continues, that Measure 114 go into effect.