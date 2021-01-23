2 injured in afternoon crash on HWY 97 near Redmond

Highway 97 just south of Redmond was partially closed Friday around 2 p.m. after a crash involving two vehicles.

Redmond Fire & Rescue said two people were removed from the cars and taken to St. Charles in Bend.

One patient sustained life-threatening injuries.

Captain Bill Welch said when firefighters and paramedics arrived they found the vehicles with extensive damage.

The highway reopened around 4:30.

Road and weather conditions slowed response times.

Bend Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Redmond Fire & Rescue at the scene.