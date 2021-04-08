▶️ After year on hold, Honor Flight will resume taking veterans to D.C.

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

After a year of delaying plans due to COVID-19, trips to Washington D.C. with the Honor Flight of Central Oregon will resume in September.

Richard Harley, a veteran of the Korean War, is excited to travel to the capital with the program.

“All of the guys that I talk about the trip with have all said they’re amazed to see it,” Harley said. “To see the wall with the names on it, all of the things that are there representing our great country.”

Honor Flight provides a free trip to D.C. for WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.

The flights have been on hold since the pandemic began.

“It’s going to be so much bigger now, having not been able to go,” Dane Prevatt, President of Honor Flight of Central Oregon, said. “It was a little discouraging over the last 18 months, pushing the dates back and changing things. I think now, having had been cooped up for a year plus, it’s going to be an amazing trip.”

Prevatt said the trip means a lot to the veterans, as it’s something they looked forward to through the pandemic. It’s also a way veterans can process their own time in the service.

“It means everything to them,” Prevatt said. “It brings back so many memories and it really institutes a healing process.”

Harley agrees that the trip will be an opportunity to spend time with others who understand his experience.

It’ll also be an opportunity to visit the nation’s capital, which he’s never seen before.

“To share this with the other people who have been there and know what we’re talking about — it’s a great relief and a pleasure,” Harley said.

You can learn more about how to donate, volunteer or get involved with Honor Flight at the group’s website.