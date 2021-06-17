After tumultuous year, can Portland make a comeback?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Wednesday, June 16th 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Until a year ago, Portland, Oregon, was best known nationally for its ambrosial food scene, craft breweries and “Portlandia” hipsters.

Now, monthslong protests following the killing of George Floyd, a surge in deadly gun violence and an increasingly visible homeless population have some questioning whether Oregon’s largest city can recover.

City officials insist Portland is resilient as they launch a revitalization plan.

It includes citywide cleanups of protest damage, encampment removals, increased homeless services and police reform.

They’re hoping to improve Portland’s reputation and bring visitors back to its downtown.

