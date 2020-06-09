After nearly 50 years, Redmond Grocery Outlet plans move across town

After nearly 50 years in the same location, Redmond’s Grocery Outlet is planning a major move.

The Downs family has owned the store since it first opened on Northwest Fifth.

They announced on social media last night they will move to the south end of town, next year.

“The transition end of this, we actually don’t know what that looks like. We’ve never moved; we’ve always been here,” said owner JoHanna Downs. “We are the first Grocery Outlet opened, in 1973. So, we don’t really know what that will look like. We do know they are projected to move us in January.”

The new location – in the old Albertson’s location on S. Highway 97 – will be much larger and offer more parking, things owner Downs says customers have requested for years.

She believes there will be about a week after the move, when both locations will operate simultaneously.