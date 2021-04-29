After emotional statements, Oregon House passes gun bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House has passed a bill, after emotional debate on both sides, that would mandate safe storage of firearms and ban them from the state Capitol.

The bill next goes to the Senate, which had passed a much narrower version of the bill before it was amended.

Two separate gun bills had been watered down somewhat and then combined into one measure.

The bill is aimed at reducing the number of accidental shootings by children who get ahold of guns, of suicides, and of mass shootings.

Republican lawmakers said the bill will deprive people of the ability to protect themselves.