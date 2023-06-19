Deadline approaching: Submit your application for affordable housing in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

REDMOND, Ore. — Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has announced applications are open for affordable housing in Redmond, offering a range of two- and three-bedroom townhomes.

The townhomes are located near NW 33rd Street and Cedar Avenue, as well as SW 27th Street and Wickiup Avenue.

Those interested can apply online here, or visit Bend Restore, Housing Works, or the Latino Community Association to pick up a physical application.

The deadline for submitting applications is set for 5:00 P.M. on Friday, June 30th.

