Affordable housing community to hold ground breaking ceremony Nov. 2nd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Kôr Community Land Trust invites the public to attend the groundbreaking of its second development, Crescita, on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

The short, outdoor event will celebrate the start of construction of Kôr’s net-zero, affordable homeownership development at 2500 NE 8th Street in Bend.

Located in the Orchard District, these 1-bedroom, 1 flex space, 1.5-bath, 936 square feet homes are designed to net-zero energy standards and feature solar panels, an energy efficient building envelope, lighting and mechanicals.

Kôrazón is a mixed-income community designed to serve Bend’s workforce, earning between 40-120% AMI.

Kôr is currently accepting applications through 11/13/21 to purchase a home in this community.

The units will be permanently affordable through the Community Land Trust model, serving the community’s affordable housing needs for generations.

Crescita was designed by Full Circle and developed by Kôr Community Land Trust, in partnership with Housing Works. Funding was made possible by the City of Bend, Oregon Housing and Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, Meyer Memorial Trust and a number of local donors.

Note, this is a dirt site and proper footwear is suggested.

Parking has yet to be developed, so attendees are encouraged to park on neighboring streets.

RSVP to Executive Director Jackie Keogh at jkeogh@korlandtrust.org or (541) 247-1244 is encouraged, but not required.