Acclaimed sculptor opening new exhibit at High Desert Museum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Stephen Hendee, a sculptor of light, will showcase his art at the High Desert Museum.

The new exhibit, Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee, opens at the museum on Saturday, May 28.

The exhibit will also be displayed before the opening during the High Desert Museum’s 40th anniversary festivities.

The museum will open its doors for a Community Celebration offering the first glimpse of Lair, music, beverages from Central Oregon’s favorite brewers, food and more on Friday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Hendee’s work was created exclusively for the High Desert Museum for this exhibition.

The New York Times art critic Roberta Smith once reviewed his work as being like a “collaboration between the creators of Spider Man, the set designers for 2001: A Space Odyssey, and maybe Star Trek, and the computer artists involved with Tron.”

Using light, color and space, Lair explores the spaces in which we live both physically and virtually, drawing inspiration from the High Desert landscape.

Walking into the gallery, visitors will be immersed in a futuristic world of light and sound with elements hinting at current environmental issues.

Wildfire and climate change are altering the reality of living in the High Desert and thus, Hendee says, play a pivotal role in Lair.

For 30 years, the sculptor has immersed audiences in experiences that are both dynamic and emotional.

He serves as a professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, and his art has been on display everywhere from the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York to Meow Wolf Las Vegas.

Hendee’s recent awards include a 2019 National Endowment for the Arts ArtWorks Grant.

The exhibit will be on display through November 27.