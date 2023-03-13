Absolutely Incredible Kid Day: Free ice skating for kids

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Camp Fire Central Oregon is celebrating the 26th annual Absolutely Incredible Kid Day (AKID) with free ice skating.

On Wednesday, the first 200 kids under 18 can ice skate for free at the Pavillion thanks to Camp Fire. They will have activities, treats and a raffle to help raise scholarship funds for local kids.

Even though the celebration is on Wednesday, AKID is the third Thursday of March every year. The goal is to inspire youth across the country and remind them they are appreciated.

Bend mayor, Melanie Kebler, will be designating March 16 as “Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” in Bend. She is scheduled to make this announcement on Wednesday at the Bend City Council Chambers at 7 pm.