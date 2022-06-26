Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland, Oregon, turned destructive over the weekend, with some people breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti.

Portland Police say no one was immediately arrested because they did not have the resources to intervene.

The event began with a gathering of about 200 people at a park on Saturday before a group of about 60 of them — most dressed in black — marched down a street and smashed windows on banks, coffee shops, a Portland school van and a Tesla, while vandalizing a center that provides services to pregnant people.

Police said the damage occurred over a period of about 35 minutes.