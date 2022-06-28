WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.
Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure. Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts.
The platforms’ parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.
Instagram is also blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring users to confirm their age before letting them view posts offering information about the procedure.
Over the last day, several abortion advocacy Instagram pages have found their posts or stories were hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.”
The Associated Press identified a half-dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions.
Abortion battles in state courts after Supreme Court ruling
Abortion bans are temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina says a law sharply restricting the procedure can take effect there immediately.
The decisions emerged as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation.
One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly after the ruling.
After Roe: Dems challenge GOP to show they care for mothers
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn national protections for abortion has set off a contest between Democratic and Republican lawmakers over whose policies would do more to help vulnerable mothers and children. It’s a key issue going into the midterm elections.
Republicans such as Florida Sen. Rick Scott say that GOP lawmakers have the responsibility to “do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life.”
Democrats suggest their rivals are hypocrites who would offer half-measures at best and that voters should judge them accordingly.