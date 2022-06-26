Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A day after the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ended the constitutional right to abortion, emotional protests and prayer vigils are turning to resolve as several states enact bans and both supporters and foes of abortion rights map out their next moves.

A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions has halted its efforts while evaluating its legal risk under a ban it says will disproportionately hurt poor and minority women.

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is continuing to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban.

Some elected officials are vowing to protect women’s access to abortion, while opponents of the procedure say their fight is far from over.