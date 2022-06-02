Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year.

With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.