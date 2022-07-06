▶️ ‘Reproductive Rights Rally’ in downtown Bend

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Another protest for abortion rights took place in Downtown Bend Tuesday night.

About 100 people were at the “Reproductive Rights Rally” at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Wall Street.

“It should be our choice to rather we are forced to have a child or not,” said Vhonda Mann of Bend. “For myself I think education is the biggest key. That’s where it should start. Education of all people, men included.”

Abortion rights rallies have been popping up frequently since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving the decision back to the states.

Abortion in Oregon will remain legal.

“Places where abortion is legal is going to see an influx of patients who need them and this about uniting together to stand for our rights.” said event organizer Allison Wanichek.