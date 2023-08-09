Abby’s Legendary Pizza coming to Prineville, ending two-decade wait

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two decades after Prineville residents asked Abby’s Legendary Pizza to put a restaurant in their city, it’s finally happening.

Family-owned Abby’s announced Tuesday it will open up one of its pizza parlors in the next 3-4 months after an extensive remodel.

It will be located at 1485 NE 3rd Street — the former site of the Apple Peddler.

“We can’t wait to support the people, schools and charities that are so important in Prineville. This will be a wonderful spot for the community to gather and enjoy some great food,” said Abby’s CEO Toby Luther in a statement.

Abby’s says it will post job openings at this link about 45 days before the restaurant opens. It expects to employ a few dozen full-time and part-time people.

“The new parlor will feature a decor unique to Prineville, featuring photos and drawings that highlight the local community and region,” Abby’s COO Greg Byrne said in a statement.

Abby’s also has locations in Bend, Redmond and Madras.