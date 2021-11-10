Abandoned Bend building destroyed by arson fire; investigation continues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An abandoned building slated for demolition was destroyed by an arson fire Tuesday morning, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to 210 SE Davis just before 11 a.m. to find the second floor of the structure on fire, said Cindy Kettering, deputy fire marshal.

Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of a ladder truck from Sunriver Fire.

Kettering said the building was abandoned and had been vandalized by frequent trespassers.

Value is estimated at $75,000 with a loss estimated at $50,000.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal and the Bend Police Department, and the fire was found to have been intentionally set, Kettering said.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.