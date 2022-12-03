▶️ Jam session at Three Rivers School: Concert rock violinist takes over

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Mixing classical music and rock music might sound hard. But for Aaron Meyer, it’s his passion and he shared that Friday with Three River School students eager to learn.

Meyers is a concert rock violinist and he brought along drummer Jeramy Burchett from his group “Aaron Meyer” to Sunriver.

“It’s really just exposure of a lot of different things. We’ve got a little bit of time, 30 to 40 minutes, to connect with the kids,” said Meyer. “We just want to show them sort of an overview of what it is that we’re doing and how we’re using the technology.”

RELATED: Sisters radio station goes all-holiday format until Christmas

RELATED: ‘Just playing metal’: Bend drivers stuck in traffic get impromptu concert

Meyer has been stopping by the school for years with the help of the Sunriver Music Festival.

“The Sunriver Music Festival has invited me for over 25 years to come be a feature performer, and we love to do music education and they put artists in the schools so we’re really a great fit,” said Meyer.

It was hard to tell who was having more fun, the kids or Meyer and Burchett.

“We really love these kinds of opportunities- working with schools. So we would definitely come back and look forward to coming back and doing more,” said Burchett.

Meyer and Burchett came down from Portland to teach the kids. Burchett said this was an opportunity to share his style of music.

“We want to bring it to the limelight and show them what rock music and classical music can sound like together,” said Burchett.

Meyer said he wants to continue to introduce kids to his form of music for as long as he can.

“I plan on doing this until I can’t do it anymore,” said Meyer.