▶️ 1st order of business for new Redmond PD officer Aaron: Pizza and fries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police welcomed a new member of the force Thursday night — a 3-year-old boy who already has survived cancer, but has a significant medical procedure ahead of him.

In front of a packed house, Aaron Davenport raised his right hand to be sworn in.

“I Chief Devin Lewis appoint Aaron Davenport to the position of honorary Redmond police officer. On behalf of all of the department’s members, congratulations.”

Next week, Aaron will undergo major brain surgery in Seattle. You can read more about his journey at this link or watch in the player below.

But before he heads to Seattle, he has important work to do, telling crowd who showed up to honor him that that he’d like some pizza and french fries.