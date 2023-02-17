Redmond 3-year-old undergoing brain surgery in Seattle Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 3-year-old brain cancer survivor from Redmond was set to undergo major brain surgery in Seattle Friday.

Aaron Davenport’s intense cancer treatment has left him with relentless seizures. Doctors say the next best step is surgery to remove half his brain. How Aaron will react is unclear.

Prior to the surgery, Aaron’s family had a “yes” day full of fun activities.

Last week, the Redmond Police Department gave him a memorable gift — swearing him in as an honorary police officer.

His mother, Ashely, is trying to work as much as she can remotely while Aaron is recovering in Seattle. Her husband is already taking double shifts at his job. If you can help them out, a GoFundMe has been set up at this link.

You can watch our stories below about Aaron’s journey until now and his swearing-in with Redmond Police.