Redmond restaurant donating Saturday sales to 4-year-old who had brain surgery

by Genevieve Reaume

REDMOND, Ore. – The Redmond community is showing up yet again to help a Bend family deeply impacted by cancer.

On Saturday, Oishi Japanese restaurant in Redmond will donate all of their sales to help Aaron Davenport, a four-year-old.

Aaron is a brain cancer survivor, but his treatment left him with relentless and life-threatening seizures.

RELATED: Bend 4-year-old’s seizures vanish after surgery to remove half his brain

RELATED: 3-yr-old cancer survivor becomes police officer before major brain surgery

After contacting doctors across the country, the Davenports decided to move forward with a nearly incomprehensible surgery. Doctors said Aaron may find some relief if they removed or disconnected the irritated part of his brain – that would mean Aaron would lose the right side of his brain.

The surgery was risky and there was no guarantee.

“We aren’t a hundred percent sure we’re gonna help the seizures, and we’re not a hundred percent sure that the function will be normal afterwards,” Dr. Jeff Ojemann, Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Neurosurgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said.

Ahead of the surgery, the Redmond Police Department made Aaron an “honorary officer” during a special ceremony. Shortly after that, he was off to Seattle.

Thankfully, the operation was a success. Dr. Ojemann tells Central Oregon Daily that Aaron hasn’t had a seizure since.

For Ashley Davenport, Aaron’s mom, the decision to undergo such a surgery was incredibly anxiety-provoking but to see her son seizure-less is remarkable.

“To now see him and to see how happy he is and enjoying life, is really fulfilling,” Ashley said.

While the seizures are gone, Aaron does have some lasting challenges from his cancer treatment. He’ll always need braces on his legs to help him walk and he will never have full motor skills on the left side of his body. His vision is also impacted.

Aaron just got back from his Make-A-Wish trip in Florida, just in time for the community to rally around him again.

Oishi will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to close on Saturday for Aaron’s fundraiser.

The hope is to raise enough money to allow Aaron’s family to purchase an ADA play structure and/or adaptive bike.

Oishi is located at 511 SW Sixth Street in Redmond.