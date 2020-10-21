▶️ A yearbook for the ages; BLP asks for students, parents to send in 2020 photos

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Bend-La Pine high schools are having trouble finding ways to fill the 2020 yearbook.

How are schools supposed to make a memorable yearbook without kids in the classroom, on the field, or the dance floor?

“We’ve been very limited in what we’re able to cover so far,” Mountain View High School yearbook advisor Beth Zilk said. “We want to do everything we can do to accurately cover this year, so they can look back and say, oh ya, remember 2020 was a crazy year.”

Luckily, we live in a digital age, where everyone documents everything.

The school district is asking for the public’s help in document high schoolers 2020 experiences, so they can put it in the yearbook.

“If you have high school students, I know you have pictures, I know you are keeping track of what they’re doing, and all these fun memories they are making with their friends,” said Zilk. “Please share those with us.”

The yearbook isn’t to remember difficult times but to remember classmates, faces, and personalities.

“This is all about bringing people together and someday we’re going to bring out our 2020 yearbook and say, oh ya that happened,” yearbook photographer and Mountain View sophomore Danica Fields said. “(It’s about) Bringing people together and creating memories that we can show our kids.”

You can upload photos at https://www.hjeshare.com/eShare/index.html

Enter your school code: