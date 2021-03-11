▶️ A Year of COVID: Grocery-getting good Samaritan’s act of kindness goes viral

One year ago, COVID-19 was first identified in Deschutes County.

The early days of the pandemic were filled with fear and uncertainty.

Something as simple as picking up groceries felt risky to many people.

For a Bend woman, a story went viral of her picking up groceries for a couple she’d never met (and still hasn’t.)

Turns out her hospitality inspired thousands of people across the globe – before we even knew how badly we needed it.

