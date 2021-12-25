A White Christmas for Central Oregon: more snow, cold temps on the way

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The sun made an appearance Christmas Morning across much of the high desert, as the Pacific Northwest braces for a major winter storm.

Snow is expected along the coast, the mountains are under a winter weather advisory, and frigid temperatures will arrive by early next week.

In Central Oregon, the mountain passes remain under a winter storm warning until early Monday morning.

Last Thursday Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms.

“I am directing state agencies to work proactively with local emergency management partners to coordinate on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers. Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holidays. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. If road conditions worsen, please help our first responders by staying home when possible,” said Brown.

Also last week, ODOT warned travelers it may take crews more time than usual to clear roads from snow or slides due to staffing shortages within the agency.

For those who are traveling across the state, current road and weather conditions can be found at Trip Check.

Saturday morning the National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued a special weather statement for our region which reads:

…DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK…

An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder

temperatures to the region beginning Sunday night and continuing

until late next week. High temperatures in the teens and 20s and

overnight lows in the single digits and teens are forecast Monday

through Thursday morning. Wind chills at night will range from the

single digits above zero to 10 below zero.

With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia

will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers

and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to

freezing and bursting.

A slow moderating trend may begin on Thursday with the potential

for wintry weather that will continue into Friday.