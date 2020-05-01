A special hotel for book lovers

If you love Jane Austin, Edgar Allen Poe, or Dr. Seuss, Sylvia Beach Hotel at Newport’s Nye Beach is the bed and breakfast hotel for you. Each room is dedicated to a classic author and lends its interior decoration from books by the authors. Dave Jones explores the hotel and shares its history. This is a must-have on your future stays, after the stay home, save lives order is lifted.

