A million pounds and counting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday.

The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday.

“That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux.

The organization works to gather food year round, where it’s then distributed to those in need through The Giving Plate food pantry.

It’s a record those volunteering with the organization never dreamed of when they stared out seven years ago.

“We hoped it would be something significant and as we started gaining traction we realized that a million pounds was feasible and so we’ve been pushing really hard in the last year and here it is, we’re very excited,” said Marceaux.

To find out how you can help, check out the Bend Food Project website for more information.