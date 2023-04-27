▶️ No bids on Bend’s A.J. Tucker building; County determining next move

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Despite expressed interest, there were no bids on the historic A.J. Tucker building on Greenwood Avenue downtown Bend.

Deschutes County, the current owner of the landmark since the 1960s, put it up for sale to make room for the Deschutes County Courthouse expansion. Anyone who buys it must deconstruct the building and relocate it somewhere else.

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday morning that no bids were received.

Over the next week, the county will look at a range of options to remove the building.

Built in 1919, the A.J. Tucker building started off as a successful blacksmith shop, according to the Deschutes Historical Museum.

