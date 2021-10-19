‘A dangerous time’: Portland sees record homicides

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland has had 67 homicides so far this year and the city has surpassed its previous full-year record of 66 in 1987.

And police are struggling to keep up amid an acute staffing shortage and budget cuts.

The liberal Pacific Northwest city is trying new safety solutions, such as adding traffic barrels to prevent drive-by shootings in hot spots.

Minor traffic stops are suspended so officers can focus on immediate threats.

But critics say the city is flailing. FBI data shows violence worsening nationwide, with homicides up nearly 30% last year.

But Portland’s killings jumped 83%.

That’s a faster rate than nearly all major cities.