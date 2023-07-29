▶️ Bend vegan food cart to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another mobile Bend eatery is appearing on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” Friday. This one brings some vegan fare.

The episode highlighting the food cart first airs Friday at 9 p.m. The episode is called “Top Notch Toppings.”

The vegan food cart announced in a Facebook post about the coverage. To celebrate, A Broken Angel planned a watch party at the Hanai Center to watch with the community. Due to limited space, RSVP for the event already ended.

RELATED: Taste This! – A Broken Angel

RELATED: Fostering the Fieri frenzy: Bend’s Anita’s Kitchen gets a visit from Guy

Located on Newport Ave. next to the Pantry, A Broken Angel serves a menu full of vegan brunch and lunch options, including breakfast burritos, tacos, pancakes, and more.

A Broken Angel opened in 2016, here’s what they say about themselves on their website.

“We believe that serving delicious food free of animal products and as organic and locally sourced as possible is the most sustainable and compassionate act we can take for people, animals, and the environment. This philosophy of kindness toward all animals and the earth infuses everything we do: from food cart art and catering to the use of reclaimed and/or compostable materials.”