Crash closes Bend Parkway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A accident in the southbound lanes of the Bend Parkway happened this morning, according to police.

Lt. Adam Juhnke says around 8:34 A.M., Bend Police responded to calls about a two-vehicle crash just north of the Revere Ave. exit on Highway 97.

He says two young children were both injured and transported to St. Charles Medical Center (SCMC).

The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to SCMC.

The southbound lanes of Bend Parkway are closed between Empire Ave. and the southbound on-ramp at Revere Ave.

The Bend Police Department, with assistance from The Oregon Department of Transportation, expect to to keep the southbound Bend Parkway shut until around 1:00 p.m.