by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Editor’s note: The video above is from September 2021

The new roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street near Kiwanis Park in Bend is a few weeks from completion. The city gave an update on the project Friday.

Next week, construction crews will pave the roundabout with concrete, do landscaping and irrigation work and continue to prepare the sidewalk.

The work next week will include construction on Saturday, June 11.

Work hours on the project are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The public is asked to remain out of the construction zones. The city says access to business in the area will be maintained.

The roundabout is scheduled to be complete by the end of June.

RELATED: Roundabout Revolution: The history of Bend’s love/hate relationship with RABs