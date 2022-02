by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Millie McGillivary spends most of her mornings walking laps at the indoor track at Larkspur Community Center, just like a lot of people.

But Millie most definitely is not like a lot of people.

Born in 1922, the 99-year-old puts a smile on the face of everyone she comes across as she cranks out lap after lap nearly every day.

We caught up with her recently to talk about her motivation and to those whom she inspires every day, every lap.