Tonight’s cover story is one of longevity and inspiration – and just the kind of story we could all use right now.

Terrebonne resident Lew Hollander is almost 90-years-old and hasn’t slowed down one bit.

The accomplished Ironman triathlete has his sights set on competing for the USA at the World Championships in September.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom caught up with Lew to learn about his secret fountain of youth.