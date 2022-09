by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Bend Heroes Foundation and Bend’s First Responders will display American, military service and first responder flags on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue.

There are no ceremonies planned at the park.

Also, a reminder that there is a 9/11 memorial on display through Monday in Prineville at Rick Steber Makers, 131 NE 5th Street.