8th death linked to Bend memory care COVID outbreak; cases down last week statewide

An eighth resident of Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend has died from COVID complications following an outbreak there last month.

In all, 43 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive, according to Dr. Gorge Conway, Deschutes County Health Services Director who briefed county commissioners Wednesday.

Eleven Deschutes County residents have now died from COVID complications, according to county health officials.

The OHA reported seven new deaths statewide Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 375. (The Deschutes County death was not included in today’s report.)

Overall, 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported to bring the state’s total 22,022.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (14), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (17), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (45), Polk (4), Umatilla (30), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 617 cases; 403 have recovered.

Crook County has reported 50 cases and one death; Jefferson County has reported 379 cases and four deaths.

St. Charles on Wednesday reported nine current COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

COVID-19 cases declined last week

Daily cases of COVID-19 declined slightly during the week of Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday Aug. 9, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today.

There were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week’s tally of 2,278. Twenty-nine deaths were reported, a drop from 39 the previous week.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased to 5.4%, and hospitalizations have plateaued. The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although the elderly remain the hardest-hit age group.

Persons 80 or older account for nearly half of all those hospitalized.

Most cases continue to be sporadic, meaning there is no known source, which is an indication the virus is widespread.