88-year-old Eagle Crest man arrested on child porn charges

An 88-year-old Eagle Crest man was arrested Wednesday on child porn charges following an investigation that started last December, according to authorities.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jayson Janes said detectives started the investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding alleged uploading of images of child pornography from a home in Deschutes County.

Detectives were able to determine the images were uploaded to an Eagle Crest home belonging to Darwin Born.

In February, detectives served a search warrant at Born’s home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Janes said Born and other occupants of the home were also interviewed at that time.

The electronic devices were later analyzed and numerous photographs of child sex abuse were discovered on a computer belonging to Born, Janes said.

On Wednesday, Born was interviewed again and ultimately arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, booked on one count of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and nine counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

In the past 12 months, tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in four flash arrests by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for the possession and distribution of child pornography.