80th Sisters Rodeo canceled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID concerns

For the second year, the 80th Sisters Rodeo will not be held during June.

The board made the decision Tuesday night to cancel ‘The Biggest Little Show in the World’ due to COVID-19 concerns.

Amorita Anstett with the Sisters Rodeo board told Central Oregon Daily News by phone that capacity limits weighed heavily on the decision.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the board president said they would not be able to meet the state’s standards and protocols.

“With the limitations placed on events for capacity, we had to make our decision based on our financial capabilities to try again next year [in 2022] to have a full capacity rodeo,” said SRA President Curt Kallburg.

He said postponing the rodeo to a later date in 2021 was not an option.

Due to other obligations, the rodeo’s stock contractor, announcers, and entertainment/contracted personnel would be unable to all get to Sisters at the same time.

According to rodeo officials, there is a chance the virus may be under more control by June, but the safety of the volunteers, members, and the possible exposure they would be subjected to while working at the rodeo is the prime concern.

“The rodeo is also obligated to notify the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) of the cancellation in a timely manner to allow contestants and contractors to be informed and able to make other arrangements,” the statement said.

The rodeo was set to take place the second weekend in June at the Sisters Rodeo grounds on Highway 20.

All tickets for the 2021 rodeo that have been pre-sold will automatically rollover to the equivalent dates for the 2022 Sisters Rodeo.

