8-year-old skier badly injured in Mt. Bachelor crash

An 8-year-old boy was airlifted from Mt. Bachelor Saturday after suffering life-threatening injuries in a ski crash near the summit.

Mt. Bachelor spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m.

Ski patrol responded to the injury and immediately called an AirLink helicopter, she said.

The boy was taken by patrollers to Mt. Bachelor’s First Aid Clinic where further lifesaving care was given by an onsite doctor and paramedics.

He was then taken by AirLink to St. Charles in Bend.

Skiers on the mountain that day reported dangerously icy conditions on the summit runs.

There’s no update on his condition.