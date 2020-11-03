8-year-old girl ‘seriously’ injured by firearm in Redmond

An eight-year-old girl in Redmond was “seriously” injured by a firearm on Monday, according to the Redmond Police Department.

An adult at a house on SW 20th Court called 911 at around 3:30 p.m. after finding the child injured, Lt. Curtis Chambers said. The child was transported to St. Charles in Bend by Redmond Fire and Rescue. The extent of the injuries is not immediately available.

Chambers said an investigation is underway and law enforcement is still attempting to determine what happened. There is no risk to the public and no other information is available at this time.