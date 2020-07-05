8 new COVID cases in Deschutes County; 301 statewide

COVID cases continue to climb locally and across the state as the OHA on Sunday reported 301 new and presumptive positives.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 10,230.

In Deschutes County, eight new cases were reported, bringing the total to 211.

Deschutes County has reported 73 new cases since June 22nd.

As of Sunday morning, nine patients were hospitalized, at St. Charles – three are in ICU, and two are on ventilators.

As of Friday, the latest data available, 152 Deschutes County patients are considered recovered.

One new case in Crook County brings that total to 13; 133 cases have been reported in Jefferson County.

Two more Oregonians have died from the disease, bring the total to 215.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).

