7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who federal investigators say was seen on video saying, “Our house,” while inside the U.S. Capitol with his father on Jan. 6 made his first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Grace, of Battle Ground, is accused of illegal entering, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the restricted building.

His father, Jeffrey Grace, was arrested in February and charged in connection with the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Neither have entered pleas to the charges.

Efforts to find the men’s attorneys weren’t immediately successful.