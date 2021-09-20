77-year-old Redmond man charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder after dispute

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 77-year-old Redmond man was arrested Saturday on attempted murder charges after an argument with a woman, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall Glenn Angel was jailed for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, coercion, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said deputies responded to a reported dispute in the 900 block of NE King Way Saturday around 9:40 a.m.

Based on the statements from Angel and the woman and evidence at the scene, there was probable cause to arrest Angel, Janes said.

The woman was taken to St. Charles.

Angel was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.