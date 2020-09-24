77 workers at Oregon seafood plant test positive for virus

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — County officials say 77 workers at a seafood processing plant on the Oregon coast have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Astorian reports Pacific Seafood used a private lab earlier this week to test the plant’s 159 night-shift workers.

Clatsop County officials say the Oregon Health Authority is taking the lead in arranging for quarantine of the affected individuals and conducting contact tracing.

The Clackamas, Oregon-based company had one of the largest workplace outbreaks in the state in June with 187 cases tied to its Newport plants.

A Pacific Seafood spokesperson said Thursday the company is partnering with the state to respond to the cases that he said have been tied to “Labor Day social activities.”