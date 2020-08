A man from Maple Valley, Wash. drowned Friday in the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 73-year-old Richard Bilodeau, was in a pontoon boat with his wife when he went swimming, got tired, tried to climb back into the boat and slipped back into the water, according to Sheriff Jim Adkins.

The call came in around 3:00 p.m. No further information is available at this point.