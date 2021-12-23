7-year-old Calif. boy killed, 5 injured in HWY 97 crash near Chiloquin

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 7-year-old California boy was killed in a car crash on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said emergency personnel responded to the crash around 5:35 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed a northbound Honda Odyssey driven by 33-year-old Yuriel Lucatero Campos of San Ysidro, Calif. lost control due to icy conditions, crossed into the oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by a semi.

Lucatero Campos and four passengers were taken by air ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls.

A fifth passenger, a 7-year-old boy, died at the scene, OSP said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

OSP said the highway was reduced to one-lane for six hours.