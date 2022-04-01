7 Tips To Protect Yourself When Buying a Used Car Privately

by SELCO Community Credit Union - Sponsored

When you buy a car, you expect certain things.

Purchasing a car from an auto dealer means you’ll be at least somewhat protected if something happens with the car and can feel some peace of mind that the car’s title is clean and dated correctly. These buyer protections are due to certain regulations that protect consumers.

Here are a handful of common but avoidable mistakes.

Unfortunately, not everyone plays by these rules.

Some dealers circumvent these regulations through what’s called “curbstoning”—they pose as private sellers, unload multiple cars, and often disappear. They’re usually stationed out of a vacant lot or on the side of the road. Experts say up to 80% of online used car sales are orchestrated by curbstoners.

Follow the tips below to protect yourself from potential curbstoners when shopping online for a used car.

“When purchasing something on the internet, always trust your instincts,” said Jerry Leach, SELCO’s Loan Center Assistant Manager. “If you have a bad feeling, it’s OK to step back, say no, and keep looking. My grandpa used to say, ‘The opportunity of a lifetime only comes around once a week.’”

Ask questions about the car you found online

When you first reach out, be intentionally vague and only ask about the car without giving details. If the seller responds and asks which car you’re referring to, you’ll know they have multiple cars for sale and might be a curbstoner. (Oregon residents are limited to three vehicle sales in a calendar year; anything beyond that requires a dealer’s license.)

Take a knowledgeable friend or family member with you

Having a car enthusiast tag along can save a lot of time and money. A quick, overview-style look at the car by this person could likely save you the expense of an inspection by a mechanic.

Have the car inspected

If you don’t have a “car guy” to look at the vehicle, have it inspected by a mechanic before you buy. Don’t have a mechanic? There are plenty of reviews of local shops available online. You can also request a written repair estimate.

Check the car’s history

You can discover vital information about the car, including whether the odometer has been rolled back or if it has a salvage title when checking the car’s history. There are multiple companies that offer this service (AutoCheck and CARFAX are two reputable options). Use the car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) to get this information.

Match the seller’s driver’s license with the title

Make sure the seller’s driver’s license matches the name and address on the car’s title. If there is a discrepancy, that’s another red flag.

Use caution when sellers mention family or friends

Be wary if a seller mentions their family or friends in their sales pitch. If sellers tell you they’re selling for someone else, it’s likely not true.

Know your options if things go sideways

Keep in mind that you have the power to file a complaint if something does go wrong. You can file one with your local consumer affairs office, the Motor Vehicle Administration or state DMV, and the state Attorney General’s Office.

It’s important to be on the lookout and be extra cautious when purchasing a car from a private dealer. Be on high alert for curbstoners and always remember that it’s OK to back out if something doesn’t feel right.

We hope these tips will give you additional confidence while you’re out kicking the tires. And once you’ve found your ride, SELCO’s loan officers would be happy to answer any of your auto-financing questions. They can even help get you preapproved to make the car-shopping experience that much smoother. Just call 800-445-4483, option 1. A representative will be happy to help.