7 rescued from yacht taking on water off Washington coast

by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seven people were rescued after a large yacht took on water and became disabled 25 miles off the Washington coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Monday that workers at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received a radio call from the crew of the vessel at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The crew said the yacht was taking on water because the transom door wouldn’t close.

They also said smoke caused them to engage the engine room fire suppression system, which disabled the vessel.

Several Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter were deployed for evacuations and so the yacht could be towed to Port Angeles.