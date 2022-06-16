▶️ 6th and Greenwood crosswalk in Bend closer to completion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new pedestrian crosswalk on Greenwood Avenue at NE 6th Street in Bend is halfway finished, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crosswalk will provide better access for people trying to get across the busy stretch of road. That stretch of Greenwood currently goes for several blocks without a crosswalk.

It will also connect the north side of Greenwood with Juniper Park.

The $2.5 million project includes improvements to sidewalks, driveways and street sign updates.

Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings Feasibility Study

The City of Bend is holding an online open house through July 3 and an in-person open house next week to look at building a safer connection for pedestrians and bicyclists to get between the east and west parts of the city.

The City says it may construct one or more improved crossings of the Bend Parkway and BNSF railroad at these locations.

Greenwood Avenue existing undercrossing

Franklin Avenue existing undercrossing

Hawthorne Avenue crossing

More details and sketches of the proposed changes can be found at this link.

The in-person open house will be June 22, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. There is no formal presentation planned, but people can stop in anytime to get information about the study.